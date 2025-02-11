UK solar PPA market sees ‘lucky streak’ end, raising risks for 2030 clean power target -report
Published 14:41 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 14:41 on February 11, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK's solar power purchase agreement (PPA) market has thrived in recent years due to a rare alignment of market prices and seasonal conditions, but this 'lucky streak' is unlikely to continue, according to new analysis released on Tuesday.
The UK's solar power purchase agreement (PPA) market has thrived in recent years due to a rare alignment of market prices and seasonal conditions, but this 'lucky streak' is unlikely to continue, according to new analysis released on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.