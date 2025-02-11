EMEA > UK solar PPA market sees ‘lucky streak’ end, raising risks for 2030 clean power target -report

UK solar PPA market sees ‘lucky streak’ end, raising risks for 2030 clean power target -report

Published 14:41 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:41 on February 11, 2025  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK's solar power purchase agreement (PPA) market has thrived in recent years due to a rare alignment of market prices and seasonal conditions, but this 'lucky streak' is unlikely to continue, according to new analysis released on Tuesday.
The UK's solar power purchase agreement (PPA) market has thrived in recent years due to a rare alignment of market prices and seasonal conditions, but this 'lucky streak' is unlikely to continue, according to new analysis released on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.