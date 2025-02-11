ETS2 remains safe, but Social Climate Fund may need tweaks to appease politics -experts

Published 17:06 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 17:06 on February 11, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

Experts remain optimistic that European policymakers will not lose faith in the new EU Emissions Trading System for road and heating fuels (ETS2), despite growing headwinds driven by concerns about the public costs it could inflict, they said at a conference in Essen on Tuesday.