FEATURE: Shipping sector explores compliance options as new rules push up carbon costs in 2025

Published 15:25 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 15:25 on February 11, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Shipping companies are grappling to find the best way to comply with the EU's new fuel intensity regulation, as the sector's exposure to carbon policies more than doubles this year, and biofuels emerge as the most popular option.