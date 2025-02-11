FEATURE: Shipping sector explores compliance options as new rules push up carbon costs in 2025
Published 15:25 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 15:25 on February 11, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Shipping companies are grappling to find the best way to comply with the EU's new fuel intensity regulation, as the sector's exposure to carbon policies more than doubles this year, and biofuels emerge as the most popular option.
Shipping companies are grappling to find the best way to comply with the EU's new fuel intensity regulation, as the sector's exposure to carbon policies more than doubles this year, and biofuels emerge as the most popular option.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.