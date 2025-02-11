EMEA > FEATURE: Shipping sector explores compliance options as new rules push up carbon costs in 2025

FEATURE: Shipping sector explores compliance options as new rules push up carbon costs in 2025

Published 15:25 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:25 on February 11, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Shipping companies are grappling to find the best way to comply with the EU's new fuel intensity regulation, as the sector's exposure to carbon policies more than doubles this year, and biofuels emerge as the most popular option.
Shipping companies are grappling to find the best way to comply with the EU's new fuel intensity regulation, as the sector's exposure to carbon policies more than doubles this year, and biofuels emerge as the most popular option.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.