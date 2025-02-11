Climate Talks > Brussels urged to submit 2035 climate target to the UN “as soon as possible”

Brussels urged to submit 2035 climate target to the UN “as soon as possible”

Published 11:34 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:34 on February 11, 2025  / , and /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The EU has an obligation to submit a 2035 climate target to the UN “well before” the COP30 climate summit in November, said a senior European Parliament member from the ruling European People's Party (EPP) – putting pressure on Brussels to deliver “as soon as possible”.
The EU has an obligation to submit a 2035 climate target to the UN “well before” the COP30 climate summit in November, said a senior European Parliament member from the ruling European People's Party (EPP) – putting pressure on Brussels to deliver “as soon as possible”.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.