Asia Pacific > China coal power construction reaches 10-yr high in 2024, report says

China coal power construction reaches 10-yr high in 2024, report says

Published 00:01 on February 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:41 on February 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China saw coal power construction last year reach its highest level of the past decade despite rapid addition of renewables, amid an entrenched reliance on fossil fuels, according to a report published Thursday.
China saw coal power construction last year reach its highest level of the past decade despite rapid addition of renewables, amid an entrenched reliance on fossil fuels, according to a report published Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.