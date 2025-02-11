Nepal submits Article 6.4 project list to the UN
Published 05:32 on February 11, 2025 / Last updated at 05:32 on February 11, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Nepal has submitted a list of project activities to the UNFCCC that it will consider for carbon credit generation under the Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, as part of efforts to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
Nepal has submitted a list of project activities to the UNFCCC that it will consider for carbon credit generation under the Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, as part of efforts to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.