Nepal submits Article 6.4 project list to the UN

Published 05:32 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 05:32 on February 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Nepal has submitted a list of project activities to the UNFCCC that it will consider for carbon credit generation under the Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, as part of efforts to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).
