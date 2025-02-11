Global wind and solar capacity expands in 2024, but project delays persist, G7 falls behind -report

The global pipeline of utility-scale solar and wind projects grew by more than 20% in 2024, yet sluggish implementation – notably from the world’s richest countries – continues to hinder progress towards renewable energy targets, according to a new report.