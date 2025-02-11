Americas > Canada flip flops on taxing overdue small business carbon tax rebates

Canada flip flops on taxing overdue small business carbon tax rebates

Published 01:08 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:08 on February 11, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes

The Canadian government has reversed its prior policy position and plans to tax the carbon rebate owed to small businesses over the last five years, a non-profit said Monday.
The Canadian government has reversed its prior policy position and plans to tax the carbon rebate owed to small businesses over the last five years, a non-profit said Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.