Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCU prices slide as social licence issues take spotlight

AU Market: ACCU prices slide as social licence issues take spotlight

Published 00:19 on February 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:19 on February 11, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) fell below A$34 ($21.36) Monday as familiar integrity and social licence issues were raised in major newspapers over the weekend.
The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) fell below A$34 ($21.36) Monday as familiar integrity and social licence issues were raised in major newspapers over the weekend.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.