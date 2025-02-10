EMEA > Swedish CDR startup raises €5.1 mln to accelerate deployment of large-scale BECCS projects

Swedish CDR startup raises €5.1 mln to accelerate deployment of large-scale BECCS projects

Published 23:08 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:08 on February 10, 2025  /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Swedish CO2 removals (CDR) startup has raised SEK 60 million (€5.1 mln) in its first funding round to accelerate the deployment of large-scale bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) solutions.
Swedish CO2 removals (CDR) startup has raised SEK 60 million (€5.1 mln) in its first funding round to accelerate the deployment of large-scale bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) solutions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.