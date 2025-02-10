Asia Pacific > Japan’s NYK signs five-year J-Credit purchase agreement

Japan’s NYK signs five-year J-Credit purchase agreement

Published 22:50 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:50 on February 10, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

Japanese shipper NYK Line has struck an agreement to buy J-Credits from Mitsui generated from forestry projects in Hokkaido and Akita prefectures, it announced last week.
Japanese shipper NYK Line has struck an agreement to buy J-Credits from Mitsui generated from forestry projects in Hokkaido and Akita prefectures, it announced last week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.