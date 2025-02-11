Americas > BRIEFING: Vermont unveils study of proposed cap-and-invest programme

BRIEFING: Vermont unveils study of proposed cap-and-invest programme

Published 02:07 on February 11, 2025

Vermont officials unveiled a study of its proposed cap-and-invest programme Monday that detailed a menu of design options the state could adopt to help meet its climate goals, including adding a potential low carbon fuels standard.
Vermont officials unveiled a study of its proposed cap-and-invest programme Monday that detailed a menu of design options the state could adopt to help meet its climate goals, including adding a potential low carbon fuels standard.


