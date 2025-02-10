Americas > RGGI Market: RGAs weak as uncertainty reigns in RGGI amidst illiquidity, auction anticipation

RGGI Market: RGAs weak as uncertainty reigns in RGGI amidst illiquidity, auction anticipation

Published 23:40 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:40 on February 10, 2025  / and /  Americas, US

RGGI allowances (RGAs) slipped in the last week as uncertainty from the Third Program Review continues to plague the market amidst limited liquidity, and market players began to position themselves ahead of next month's auction, traders said.
