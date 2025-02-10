INTERVIEW: Central America’s phased-in carbon markets chart unique course in the region
Published 20:38 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 20:38 on February 10, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
Central American countries’ attempts to sensitise the private sector to carbon pricing while building up public sector capacity via voluntary programmes have led to a unique, subregional model of carbon markets within Latin America, a Panamanian expert told Carbon Pulse.
Central American countries’ attempts to sensitise the private sector to carbon pricing while building up public sector capacity via voluntary programmes have led to a unique, subregional model of carbon markets within Latin America, a Panamanian expert told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.