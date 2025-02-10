SBTi aims to release draft Corporate Net-Zero Standard for consultation in March

Published 16:58 on February 10, 2025

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) intends to put the first draft of its new Corporate Net-Zero Standard up for two public consultations, establish expert groups to consult on key issues, and run pilot tests before it finalises the controversial revision by the end of this year, it said on Monday.