Singapore, Marshall Islands submit NDCs by original deadline
Published 14:28 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 14:28 on February 10, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Singapore and Marshall Islands on Monday announced their 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement in time for original deadline - now pushed back to September as only a handful of nations made the early February goal.
Singapore and Marshall Islands on Monday announced their 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement in time for original deadline - now pushed back to September as only a handful of nations made the early February goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.