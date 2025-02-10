EU risks falling short on its 2030 climate goal, warns European Commission’s in-house research arm
Published 13:50 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 13:50 on February 10, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU is at risk of missing its 2030 climate goal of cutting net emissions 55% below 1990 levels, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) warned in a report that was quietly posted online just over a week ago.
The EU is at risk of missing its 2030 climate goal of cutting net emissions 55% below 1990 levels, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) warned in a report that was quietly posted online just over a week ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.