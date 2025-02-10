Biodiversity > German nature tech firm secures €5 mln to develop risk management platform

German nature tech firm secures €5 mln to develop risk management platform

Published 11:42 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:42 on February 10, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A Germany-based nature tech company has raised €5 million in seed funding to advance its platform aimed at enabling companies to assess and manage their environmental impacts.
A Germany-based nature tech company has raised €5 million in seed funding to advance its platform aimed at enabling companies to assess and manage their environmental impacts.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.