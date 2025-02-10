EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on February 10, 2025

EU carbon jumped on Monday morning, amid sharply higher energy prices after the latest forecasts showed colder weather across the region, boosting the call on thermal power generation, while UKAs rose to a new eight-month high.
