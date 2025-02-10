VCM Report: CORSIA carbon futures slip as uncertainty continues to bite
Published 15:03 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 15:03 on February 10, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Standardised CORSIA Phase 1 contracts slipped last week amid ongoing uncertainty around US participation in the scheme, even as liquidity on futures jumped, while credit retirements remained below the 2024 weekly average despite analysts forecasting a record year for the market on the demand side.
