VCM Report: CORSIA carbon futures slip as uncertainty continues to bite

Published 15:03 on February 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:03 on February 10, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Standardised CORSIA Phase 1 contracts slipped last week amid ongoing uncertainty around US participation in the scheme, even as liquidity on futures jumped, while credit retirements remained below the 2024 weekly average despite analysts forecasting a record year for the market on the demand side.
