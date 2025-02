VCM Report: CORSIA carbon futures slip as uncertainty continues to bite

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Standardised CORSIA Phase 1 contracts slipped last week amid ongoing uncertainty around US participation in the scheme, even as liquidity on futures jumped, while credit retirements remained below the 2024 weekly average despite analysts forecasting a record year for the market on the demand side.