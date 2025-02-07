Americas > Brazil proposes new regulatory agency to oversee national ETS -media

Brazil proposes new regulatory agency to oversee national ETS -media

Published 01:17 on February 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:17 on February 7, 2025  / /  Americas, South & Central

Brazil's finance ministry is proposing to create a new agency to regulate and manage the country's recently approved ETS, national media reported Thursday.
Brazil's finance ministry is proposing to create a new agency to regulate and manage the country's recently approved ETS, national media reported Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.