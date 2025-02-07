WCI Markets: CCAs hover above $30 with limited upside

Published 02:14 on February 7, 2025 / Last updated at 02:14 on February 7, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Benchmark California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices found support around the $30-handle, but traders questioned whether this level would sustain ahead of the first quarterly permit sale in a few weeks, while activity in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) was limited.