Carbon Taxes > EU plans to exempt 80% of companies from CBAM compliance

Published 18:45 on February 6, 2025

The European Commission wants to raise the threshold of the EU’s new carbon border tax, a source from the bloc's executive confirmed, freeing up 80% of the eligible companies from reporting requirements.
