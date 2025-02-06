Americas > US rescinds $4 bln in pledged funding for Green Climate Fund, removes climate stress testing from banks

US rescinds $4 bln in pledged funding for Green Climate Fund, removes climate stress testing from banks

Published 16:21 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:21 on February 6, 2025  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The administration of US President Donald Trump has rescinded previously pledged funding to the UN's Green Climate Fund (GCF) amounting to some $4 billion, alongside a pullback of voluntary climate risk determinations from major US banks.
