Aviation/CORSIA > Brussels sets out draft EU ETS financing rules for green jet fuels

Brussels sets out draft EU ETS financing rules for green jet fuels

Published 16:02 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:02 on February 6, 2025  / /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission adopted a draft regulation on Thursday to calculate the annual price difference between sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and fossil kerosene, so that airlines can obtain funding support from the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).
The European Commission adopted a draft regulation on Thursday to calculate the annual price difference between sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and fossil kerosene, so that airlines can obtain funding support from the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.