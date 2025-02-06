Americas > Google spent over $100 mln on carbon removals in 2024, company says

Google spent over $100 mln on carbon removals in 2024, company says

Published 15:59 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:59 on February 6, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

US tech giant Google spent over $100 million on contracting carbon removal last year, three times more than it had initially planned, the company said Thursday, hinting it would continue to scale up investment in the sector this year.
US tech giant Google spent over $100 million on contracting carbon removal last year, three times more than it had initially planned, the company said Thursday, hinting it would continue to scale up investment in the sector this year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.