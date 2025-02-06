Clean Cooking Alliance seeks feedback on code of conduct ahead of ICVCM decision
Published 16:37 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 16:37 on February 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) is seeking feedback on a new code of conduct to ensure responsible financing in the sector, as it waits to discover if any carbon crediting methodologies pass the Integrity Council of the Voluntary Carbon Market's (ICVCM) quality test in the coming months.
