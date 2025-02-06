Americas > Brazil’s Pantanal has more than strong potential for carbon projects -report

Brazil’s Pantanal has more than strong potential for carbon projects -report

Published 17:21 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:21 on February 6, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Brazil's Pantanal biome - which represents the world's largest wetlands area - has the potential to host carbon credit projects on 1.2 million hectares, according to a report by a Brazilian think tank.
Brazil's Pantanal biome - which represents the world's largest wetlands area - has the potential to host carbon credit projects on 1.2 million hectares, according to a report by a Brazilian think tank.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.