Orsted slashes investment plans in wake of Trump’s offshore wind lease suspension
Published 13:41 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 13:41 on February 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The world’s biggest offshore wind developer Orsted has slashed investment by 25% up to 2030 in the wake of challenges to the renewable energy industry and the decision by US President Donald Trump to suspend new leases for offshore wind in the US.
