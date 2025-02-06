Americas > Orsted slashes investment plans in wake of Trump’s offshore wind lease suspension

Orsted slashes investment plans in wake of Trump’s offshore wind lease suspension

The world’s biggest offshore wind developer Orsted has slashed investment by 25% up to 2030 in the wake of challenges to the renewable energy industry and the decision by US President Donald Trump to suspend new leases for offshore wind in the US.
