PREVIEW: Article 6 methodological work underway as focus switches to implementation
Published 07:05 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 11:56 on February 8, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Supervisory Body for the Article 6.4 mechanism (SBM) will meet for the first time this week since the historic carbon markets agreement at COP29 in Baku, with implementation on the agenda as the UN body seeks to push forward with key methodological work for Paris Agreement carbon crediting.
