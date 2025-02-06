Africa > European accelerator announces latest funding cohort, includes Kenya DAC developer

European accelerator announces latest funding cohort, includes Kenya DAC developer

Published 10:55 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:55 on February 6, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A European carbon removal accelerator has announced its latest funding cohort, including a Kenya-focused direct air capture developer, it said Thursday.
A European carbon removal accelerator has announced its latest funding cohort, including a Kenya-focused direct air capture developer, it said Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.