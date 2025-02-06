Carbon Taxes > ArcelorMittal expects steel demand rebound in 2025

ArcelorMittal expects steel demand rebound in 2025

Published 10:57 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:57 on February 6, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, expects significant growth in steel demand this year, it said in annual results Thursday, suggesting a related increase in demand for EU emission allowances to cover the carbon costs.
