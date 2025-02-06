Biodiversity > EU eco-schemes lack ambition on biodiversity protection, report says

EU eco-schemes lack ambition on biodiversity protection, report says

Published 10:21 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:21 on February 6, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

Schemes established across the EU to help farmers adopt sustainable practices and support the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are failing to deliver robust outcomes for nature, according to a report released this week.
Schemes established across the EU to help farmers adopt sustainable practices and support the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are failing to deliver robust outcomes for nature, according to a report released this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.