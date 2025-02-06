Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:36 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 13:36 on February 6, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices edged higher on Thursday morning amid further gains in gas and power with traders still questioning the bullish trend, while reports that the European Commission is considering ways to water down the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for small and medium-sized enterprises triggered speculation over what the impact might be for demand and free allocation.