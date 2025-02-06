EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:36 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:36 on February 6, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices edged higher on Thursday morning amid further gains in gas and power with traders still questioning the bullish trend, while reports that the European Commission is considering ways to water down the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for small and medium-sized enterprises triggered speculation over what the impact might be for demand and free allocation.
European carbon prices edged higher on Thursday morning amid further gains in gas and power with traders still questioning the bullish trend, while reports that the European Commission is considering ways to water down the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for small and medium-sized enterprises triggered speculation over what the impact might be for demand and free allocation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.