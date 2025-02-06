Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:36 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 13:36 on February 6, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices edged higher on Thursday morning amid further gains in gas and power with traders still questioning the bullish trend, while reports that the European Commission is considering ways to water down the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for small and medium-sized enterprises triggered speculation over what the impact might be for demand and free allocation.
European carbon prices edged higher on Thursday morning amid further gains in gas and power with traders still questioning the bullish trend, while reports that the European Commission is considering ways to water down the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for small and medium-sized enterprises triggered speculation over what the impact might be for demand and free allocation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.