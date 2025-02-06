EMEA > Oman-based CDR startup raises additional $5 mln in Series A funding

Oman-based CDR startup raises additional $5 mln in Series A funding

Published 09:55 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:55 on February 6, 2025  / /  EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary

A carbon mineralisation company has secured an additional $5 million in a Series A investment from a sovereign climate investor and a MENA-focused venture capital firm, bringing its total Series A funding to $42 mln.
A carbon mineralisation company has secured an additional $5 million in a Series A investment from a sovereign climate investor and a MENA-focused venture capital firm, bringing its total Series A funding to $42 mln.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.