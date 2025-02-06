Asia Pacific > Regulator approves 19 J-Credit projects

Regulator approves 19 J-Credit projects

Published 10:21 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:21 on February 6, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan's domestic J-Credit scheme has received a boost after the voluntary programme administrator on Thursday said it has approved 19 projects c capable of generating a total of around 3.5 million carbon credits over their lifetimes.
