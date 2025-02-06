Americas > US pipeline developer promises 670,000 tCO2 per year to electrofuels producer

US pipeline developer promises 670,000 tCO2 per year to electrofuels producer

Published 01:26 on February 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:29 on February 6, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A pipeline development company announced an arrangement on Wednesday to supply up to 670,000 tonnes of CO2 annually to a Midwest electrofuels (efuels) facility.
