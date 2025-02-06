British Columbia considers monitoring period adjustments for CCS offset protocol
Published 00:31 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 00:31 on February 6, 2025 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
British Columbia’s environment ministry released a discussion paper on Tuesday, seeking input on plans to reduce "prohibitively long" monitoring and maintenance requirements within the state’s carbon capture and sequestration offset protocol (CCSP) currently under development.
