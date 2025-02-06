Americas > North American Clean Fuels Markets: Federal policy uncertainty looms over programmes

Published 03:10 on February 6, 2025

California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices moved higher even as the programme's surplus bank hit a new high in Q3 2024, but market observers remained cautious about the impact of ongoing political turbulence in the US and Canada on clean fuel schemes.
