North American Clean Fuels Markets: Federal policy uncertainty looms over programmes

Published 03:10 on February 6, 2025 / Last updated at 03:10 on February 6, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Chris Ward and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices moved higher even as the programme's surplus bank hit a new high in Q3 2024, but market observers remained cautious about the impact of ongoing political turbulence in the US and Canada on clean fuel schemes.