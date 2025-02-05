Complex, but feasible path forward expected for ocean-based CDR in Washington state -report
Published 22:39 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 22:43 on February 5, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) off of Washington’s coast must ensure compliance with multiple levels of regulation, researchers found, but the state has taken steps to streamline the process that could support development of CO2 removal (CDR) projects.
Ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) off of Washington’s coast must ensure compliance with multiple levels of regulation, researchers found, but the state has taken steps to streamline the process that could support development of CO2 removal (CDR) projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.