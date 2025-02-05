Durable CDR supplier fall-off on the horizon as few buyers, declining investment take their toll -report
Published 16:39 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 16:46 on February 5, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The market for durable CO2 removals (CDR) may see supplier consolidation, bankruptcies, prematurely price-based competition, and even oversupply as few new purchasers enter the market and investments decline, according to a report published Wednesday.
The market for durable CO2 removals (CDR) may see supplier consolidation, bankruptcies, prematurely price-based competition, and even oversupply as few new purchasers enter the market and investments decline, according to a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.