Durable CDR supplier fall-off on the horizon as few buyers, declining investment take their toll -report

Published 16:39 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:46 on February 5, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The market for durable CO2 removals (CDR) may see supplier consolidation, bankruptcies, prematurely price-based competition, and even oversupply as few new purchasers enter the market and investments decline, according to a report published Wednesday.
The market for durable CO2 removals (CDR) may see supplier consolidation, bankruptcies, prematurely price-based competition, and even oversupply as few new purchasers enter the market and investments decline, according to a report published Wednesday.


