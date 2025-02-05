Biodiversity > NGOs advise EU Commission to include biodiversity credits in agricultural reform

NGOs advise EU Commission to include biodiversity credits in agricultural reform

Published 14:40 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:40 on February 5, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A group of global NGOs has included funding biodiversity credits among the steps that the EU Commission should take to mobilise financing under the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform.
A group of global NGOs has included funding biodiversity credits among the steps that the EU Commission should take to mobilise financing under the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.