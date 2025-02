SBTi loses key financial backer after incubation grant ends

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has lost one of its key backers after a three-year incubation grant provided by Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion philanthropic fund expired at the end of last year, the standard setter confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.