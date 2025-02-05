SBTi loses key financial backer after incubation grant ends
Published 15:13 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 15:14 on February 5, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has lost one of its key backers after a three-year incubation grant provided by Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion philanthropic fund expired at the end of last year, the standard setter confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has lost one of its key backers after a three-year incubation grant provided by Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion philanthropic fund expired at the end of last year, the standard setter confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.