BRIEFING: Up to 90% of chemical processes can be electrified, industry says

Published 14:39 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 14:39 on February 5, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

Electrification in the chemical sector can be doubled or even quadrupled depending on the pathways, and up to 90% of current processes could be connected to clean power sources to decarbonise, according to the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), a trade association.