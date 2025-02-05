EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 14:03 on February 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:10 on February 5, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon prices fell for a third session as selling pressure continued to cap the recent rally, even as energy markets were flat to slightly firmer, leading some sources to point to equities as providing influence on EUAs on Wednesday.
