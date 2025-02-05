South Korea commits $89 mln for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
Published 09:26 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 09:26 on February 5, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea
South Korea's trade ministry has pledged to spend 129.3 billion won ($89 million) this year to support R&D projects in the energy sector that will help the country achieve carbon neutrality and ensure a stable supply of energy.
