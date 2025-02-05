FEATURE: US aid freeze hits nature programmes as experts grapple with funding dilemma
Published 08:22 on February 5, 2025 / Last updated at 08:22 on February 5, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US administration's sudden decision to freeze all foreign assistance programmes is having far-reaching impacts on biodiversity and climate projects worldwide, with some weighing options to bridge the funding gap amid fears that the move could foreshadow a permanent cut to aid for nature conservation.
The US administration's sudden decision to freeze all foreign assistance programmes is having far-reaching impacts on biodiversity and climate projects worldwide, with some weighing options to bridge the funding gap amid fears that the move could foreshadow a permanent cut to aid for nature conservation.
A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register
today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer
.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.