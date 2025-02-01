Americas > Carney plans to replace Canadian consumer carbon tax with ‘green’ incentives, industry to pick up tab

Carney plans to replace Canadian consumer carbon tax with ‘green’ incentives, industry to pick up tab

Published 00:21 on February 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:23 on February 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM

Federal Liberal leadership hopeful Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada, is pledging to scrap the country’s revenue-neutral consumer carbon tax in favour of 'green' incentives and tougher targets for heavy industry.
