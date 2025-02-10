FEATURE: UK-EU ETS linking back on the table, raising cautious optimism ahead of talks
Published 17:29 on February 10, 2025 / Last updated at 17:29 on February 10, 2025 / Sara Stefanini and Roy Manuell / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Recent news that the EU and UK plan to discuss the potential for linking their emissions trading schemes at a summit this spring sparked a flurry of buying that has driven benchmark UK Allowances to multi-month highs – but there's a long way to go before any tangible agreement on a link-up can be made, analysts warn.
Recent news that the EU and UK plan to discuss the potential for linking their emissions trading schemes at a summit this spring sparked a flurry of buying that has driven benchmark UK Allowances to multi-month highs – but there's a long way to go before any tangible agreement on a link-up can be made, analysts warn.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.