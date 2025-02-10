FEATURE: UK-EU ETS linking back on the table, raising cautious optimism ahead of talks

Published 17:29 on February 10, 2025 / Sara Stefanini and Roy Manuell

Recent news that the EU and UK plan to discuss the potential for linking their emissions trading schemes at a summit this spring sparked a flurry of buying that has driven benchmark UK Allowances to multi-month highs – but there's a long way to go before any tangible agreement on a link-up can be made, analysts warn.