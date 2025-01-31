North Dakota Senate considers low carbon fuel fund to pave way for SAF production
Published 01:14 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 01:14 on January 31, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, RINs & LCFS, US
North Dakota's legislature will consider a bill that promotes carbon capture and storage (CCS) to allow ethanol producers to lower their carbon intensity (CI) and qualify for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production credits.
